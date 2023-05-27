Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

Shares of SBS stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.2527 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

