Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Takes $6.33 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,330,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Shares of META stock traded up $9.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.04. 25,768,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,583,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $262.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.10.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,762 shares of company stock valued at $8,749,860 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

