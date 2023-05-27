Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Purchases 6,220 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Warner Music Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Warner Music Group by 66.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Warner Music Group by 1,416.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,922,000 after buying an additional 24,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

NASDAQ WMG traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $24.96. 2,330,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,736. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 192.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

