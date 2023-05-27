Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $245,000 Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. cut its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,421 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 125.4% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,402,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,371,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $20,977,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $38.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $316,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,888,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,975,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $20,977,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,387,142 shares of company stock valued at $54,338,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

