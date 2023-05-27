Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $19.80 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. reduced its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,462 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,645 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $19,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDB stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,334. The firm has a market cap of $119.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $71.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.62.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.5935 dividend. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

