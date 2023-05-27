Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $14.94 Million Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. cut its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,709,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,708 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $14,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,606,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,326,000 after purchasing an additional 573,785 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,094 shares during the period. Tekne Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 7,955,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,245,000 after purchasing an additional 702,453 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,124,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,309 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.69.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

NYSE PAGS traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. 12,819,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,012,549. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $752.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.47 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.