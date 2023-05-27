Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Decreases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091,167 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 2.8% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned 0.07% of NIKE worth $127,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 47,544 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 413,084 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $48,335,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 33,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,911,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,280. The firm has a market cap of $165.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.40 and a 200 day moving average of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

