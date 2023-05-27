Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Boosts Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the quarter. Autohome accounts for approximately 0.7% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned 0.81% of Autohome worth $30,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome by 21.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,234,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,026,000 after acquiring an additional 574,774 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Autohome in the third quarter worth about $1,439,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 6.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,591,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,531,000 after purchasing an additional 160,907 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Autohome in the fourth quarter worth about $39,623,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Autohome in the third quarter worth about $250,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.02. 212,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,938. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

