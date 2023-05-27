Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Boosted by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,216 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Up 1.0 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.48. 35,819,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,471,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $164.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $44.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.



