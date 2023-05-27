Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong Sells 29,730 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,715,718.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,681,528.80.

On Monday, April 24th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $1,649,717.70.

On Monday, April 10th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $1,860,503.40.

On Monday, March 27th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $1,868,827.80.

On Monday, March 20th, Brian Armstrong sold 1,706 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $128,478.86.

On Friday, March 17th, Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $2,116,243.26.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Coinbase Global stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $116.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Compass Point raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,768 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,265,000 after acquiring an additional 130,178 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 2,842.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 62,598 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,944 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

