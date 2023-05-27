Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Short Interest Up 51.0% in May

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the April 30th total of 10,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ CVLY traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $17.79. 6,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,048. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $170.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 12,591.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1,690.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 771.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

