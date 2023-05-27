Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Clicks Group Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of Clicks Group stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67. Clicks Group has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $39.51.

Get Clicks Group alerts:

Clicks Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Clicks Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the retail trade of healthcare products. It operates through the Retail and Distribution segments. The Retail segment comprises Clicks, health, beauty, and homeware retailer; Claire’s, retailer of jewellery and accessories; GNC, retailer of health and wellness products; Musica, retailer of entertainment-related merchandise; and The Body Shop, which offers toiletries, cosmetics, gifting and grooming, with stores in the Republic of South Africa, Namibia, Swaziland, Botswana, and Lesotho.

Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.