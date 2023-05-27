Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Clicks Group Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of Clicks Group stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67. Clicks Group has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $39.51.
Clicks Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clicks Group (CLCGY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.