Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLF. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.22. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $24.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,874,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,034,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after acquiring an additional 387,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,853,000 after buying an additional 150,571 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,107,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,282,000 after buying an additional 820,957 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

