Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Critical Comparison

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Altus Power and Clearway Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 0 6 0 3.00 Clearway Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60

Altus Power currently has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 125.04%. Clearway Energy has a consensus target price of $37.75, indicating a potential upside of 29.19%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Clearway Energy.

Dividends

Profitability

Altus Power pays an annual dividend of $1.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 33.5%. Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Altus Power pays out -7,950.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Clearway Energy pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Clearway Energy has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Altus Power is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Altus Power and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power 0.57% -0.86% -0.28% Clearway Energy 48.58% -9.85% -3.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altus Power and Clearway Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $111.34 million 6.81 $55.44 million ($0.02) -237.00 Clearway Energy $1.19 billion 4.96 $582.00 million $5.27 5.54

Clearway Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power. Altus Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearway Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.7% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Altus Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Altus Power has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Altus Power beats Clearway Energy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc. engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business. The Corporate segment consists company’s corporate costs and include eliminating entries. The company was founded on December 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

