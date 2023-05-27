Citigroup Trims Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price to $241.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $230.24.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $198.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,374,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $414,972,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Autodesk by 480.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,770 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,259,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Autodesk by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock worth $825,786,000 after buying an additional 610,230 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

