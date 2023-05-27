Citigroup Lowers Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $130.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on A. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.35.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A opened at $120.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.27 and its 200-day moving average is $143.82.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,855,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $3,401,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $538,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,824,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.