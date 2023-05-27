Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.94 billion-$15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.96 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.80-$3.82 EPS.
Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.86. The stock had a trading volume of 19,825,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,890,740. The company has a market capitalization of $203.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.52.
In other news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $813,946 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
