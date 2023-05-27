Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.94 billion-$15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.96 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.80-$3.82 EPS.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.86. The stock had a trading volume of 19,825,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,890,740. The company has a market capitalization of $203.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In other news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $813,946 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

