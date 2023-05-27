Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

NYSE:CHT opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.13. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $44.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 50.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

