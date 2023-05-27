Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Down 27.5% in May

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,600 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 1,072,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 457.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRRF shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock remained flat at $2.21 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.21.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

