Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,457,800 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the April 30th total of 3,321,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,052.5 days.
Chinasoft International Stock Performance
CFTLF stock remained flat at $0.65 during midday trading on Friday. Chinasoft International has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78.
About Chinasoft International
