Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,457,800 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the April 30th total of 3,321,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,052.5 days.

Chinasoft International Stock Performance

CFTLF stock remained flat at $0.65 during midday trading on Friday. Chinasoft International has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78.

About Chinasoft International

Chinasoft International Ltd. is an investment holding company engaged in the development and provision of information technology solutions services, IT outsourcing services and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services (TPG) and Internet Information Technology (IT) Services (IIG) segments.

