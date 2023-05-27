Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($2.20)-($2.15) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.56). The company issued revenue guidance of $340-345 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.29 million. Children’s Place also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.00-1.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLCE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Children’s Place Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.23). Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Children’s Place by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Children’s Place by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

