Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 937 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT opened at $93.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.43. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

