Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 132 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $229.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $278.31. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.74.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

