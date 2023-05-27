Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.3 %

BDX opened at $241.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $269.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.59 and its 200 day moving average is $246.81. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

