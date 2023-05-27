Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 169.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 199,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $140.60 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $131.72 and a 1 year high of $169.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.53.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

