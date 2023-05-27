Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.25.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $212.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.57. The company has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

