Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $523,000 Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after buying an additional 5,876,930 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,128,000 after buying an additional 582,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after buying an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,504,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,004,000 after buying an additional 206,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,211,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,436,000 after buying an additional 121,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

MetLife Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

