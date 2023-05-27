Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $80.14 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 890.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

