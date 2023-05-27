Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CP. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 80,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CP. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.1 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $77.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $83.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

