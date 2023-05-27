Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

