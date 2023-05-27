Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.37

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.37 and traded as low as $7.08. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 1,950,208 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0443 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 4.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 33.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

