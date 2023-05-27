Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) & Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Financial Analysis

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lion Electric and Cenntro Electric Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 5 6 0 2.42 Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lion Electric currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 160.42%. Given Lion Electric’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lion Electric has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

43.7% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Lion Electric shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lion Electric and Cenntro Electric Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $139.91 million 2.99 $17.78 million $0.01 192.19 Cenntro Electric Group $11.16 million 7.15 -$16.42 million N/A N/A

Lion Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro Electric Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and Cenntro Electric Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric 0.05% -17.77% -11.36% Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lion Electric beats Cenntro Electric Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. is an EV technology company that designs and manufactures electric light and medium duty commercial vehicles. The company’s ECVs are designed to serve a variety of corporate and governmental organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery and other commercial applications. Its business model allows the firm to design, manufacture, assemble, homologate and sell ECVs to third parties for distribution and service to end-users and also distribute manufactured vehicle kits, which are then assembled, homologated, sold and serviced by third parties in their respective markets. The firm operates through the following brands: Cenntro, Metro, Neibor, Logistar, and Terramak. The company was founded on May 11, 2017 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

