Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Trading Down 1%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.80 and last traded at $39.80. Approximately 423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.19.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

