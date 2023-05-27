CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Update

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CDTi Advanced Materials Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CDTI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,376. CDTi Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.
CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile
