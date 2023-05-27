CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Update

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDTI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,376. CDTi Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the development of advanced materials technology for the emission catalyst, industrial catalyst, and electrocatalyst markets. It caters to automakers, heavy duty truck manufacturers, catalyst manufacturers, distributors, integrators and retrofitters. Its products include exhaust control systems, fuel borne catalysts, and catalyst products.

