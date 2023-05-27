Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.94.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.82 on Friday, hitting $211.80. 1,973,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $109.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.19 and its 200 day moving average is $232.82.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

