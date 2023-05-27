Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the April 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.3 days.
Carbios SAS Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:COOSF traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 340. Carbios SAS has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82.
About Carbios SAS
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carbios SAS (COOSF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.