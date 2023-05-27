Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the April 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.3 days.

Carbios SAS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:COOSF traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 340. Carbios SAS has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82.

About Carbios SAS

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

