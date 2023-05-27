Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Update

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Capstone Companies Trading Up 21.7 %

OTCMKTS:CAPC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.04. 133,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Capstone Companies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Capstone Companies

Capstone Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology. It offers smart mirrors, and LED lighting. The company was founded on September 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL.

