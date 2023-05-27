Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Update

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Capstone Companies Trading Up 21.7 %
OTCMKTS:CAPC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.04. 133,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Capstone Companies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.
About Capstone Companies
