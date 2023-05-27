Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA) Short Interest Up 44.4% in May

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 9.2% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,033,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after buying an additional 87,115 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 5.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 529,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 29,605 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 749.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 321,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 33.6% during the first quarter. Kim LLC now owns 467,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares during the last quarter.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Price Performance

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.47 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,226. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Company Profile

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

