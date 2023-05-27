Canadian Western Bank Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.08.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$22.99 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$21.21 and a twelve month high of C$32.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.35.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$272.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$275.10 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

In related news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total value of C$25,401.50. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

