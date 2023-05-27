Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$91.79.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Natural Resources

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.00, for a total value of C$400,010.00. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,485 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$75.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$58.75 and a 12-month high of C$87.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$77.41.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C($0.25). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of C$9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.9854922 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

