Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stake Decreased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 124,684 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 1.0% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.11% of Canadian National Railway worth $88,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after buying an additional 3,846,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,830,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after buying an additional 1,108,104 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $109,368,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,111,000 after buying an additional 800,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $113.97. 1,076,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,056. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.04.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also

