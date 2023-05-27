Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

CM opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.47. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.642 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

