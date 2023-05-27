Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CMGet Rating) (TSE:CM) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CMGet Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.5 %

CM opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.47. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.642 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

