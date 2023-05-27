Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.89-$1.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $973.00 million. Canada Goose also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -$0.66–$0.61 EPS.

Canada Goose Trading Down 0.7 %

GOOS stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.03. 1,384,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.45. Canada Goose has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $216.84 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Canada Goose

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOS shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut shares of Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,828,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at about $949,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Further Reading

