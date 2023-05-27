Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Position Reduced by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $294,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,320,729.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,660 shares of company stock valued at $75,934,298. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $228.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.80. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $232.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

