Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Holdings Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 256,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74,343 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $41,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 750,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,525,000 after acquiring an additional 72,239 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 162,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 23,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $228.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $232.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $294,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,320,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $294,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,320,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,277,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 368,660 shares of company stock worth $75,934,298. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

