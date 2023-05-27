Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Burlington Stores updated its Q2 guidance to $0.35-0.45 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.50-6.00 EPS.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BURL opened at $159.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.53. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. OTR Global raised Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.76.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.