Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores updated its Q2 guidance to $0.35-0.45 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.50-6.00 EPS.
Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $159.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $239.94.
Insider Activity
In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BURL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.76.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.
