Burford Capital Limited Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Burford Capital in a research note issued on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Burford Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Burford Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Burford Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burford Capital

Shares of BUR stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -112.67. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $14.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Burford Capital by 19.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Burford Capital by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

