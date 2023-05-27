Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Announces Earnings Results

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $120.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Down 5.9 %

BBW opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.93. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $26.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous special dividend of $1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Build-A-Bear Workshop

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 22,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $546,651.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 22,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $546,651.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $100,320.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,790 shares in the company, valued at $202,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBW. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth about $11,803,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth about $11,036,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 384,649 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth about $3,171,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 108,128 shares during the last quarter.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

