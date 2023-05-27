Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Down 41.8% in May

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,585,300 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the April 30th total of 2,723,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 880.7 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BDWBF remained flat at $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92.

About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of approximately more than 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

